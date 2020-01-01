Share Market update: Sensex closes 52 points higher, Nifty at 12,182; PowerGrid, NTPC, M&M top gainers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on the first trading day of 2020. While Sensex ended 52 points higher at 41,306, Nifty gained 14 pts to 12,182. Earlier, Sensex opened 189.78 points higher at 41,443.52 250 and Nifty rose 48.40 pts to 12,216.85 .

Here's a look at market action today.

3:30 pm: Sensex closes 52 points higher at 41,306 and Nifty gains 14 points to 12,182.

2:30 pm: Market trading higher with one hour left for close. Sensex rises 40 points to 41,293 and Nifty gains 14 points to 12,182.

12: 59 pm: Jet Airways share price was locked in upper circuit of 5% today amid a report that Hinduja Group was preparing a bid to buy the grounded carrier. Share price of Jet Airways gained 5% to trade at Rs 31.05 against the previous close of Rs 29.60 on BSE. There were only buyers, no sellers for the stock of cash-strapped airline on BSE.

12: 30 pm : Sensex, Nifty turn flat. While Sensex was trading 10 points higher at 41,264, Nifty lost 2.55 points to 12,166.

11: 38 am: Market heavyweight Reliance Industries share trading 0.34% higher at Rs 1,519 compared to previous close of Rs 1,514.

11: 30 am: YES Bank share price loses 0.53% to Rs 46.70 compared to the previous close of Rs 46.95 on BSE.

11: 10 am: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) share price rose in early trade after ministry of railways marginally raised basic passenger fare for various classes of Indian Railways with effect from today. The fare hike is likely to bring in another Rs 2,300 crore revenue for the national transporter. IRCTC share price rose 1.91% or 17 points to Rs 951.85 compared to previous close of Rs 934 on BSE.

10: 25 am: Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.96 per cent to $66.03 per barrel.

10: 20 am: Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul remained closed, while those on Wall Street ended on a positive note on Tuesday.

10: 10 am: According to experts, market is currently witnessing a navigation of fund flows from large-caps to mid-caps in expectation of lucrative government policies and positive global environment which is supporting investor sentiments.

9: 57 am : Capital goods led the gains with their BSE index rising 153 points to 17,097. All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in green.

9: 55 am : L&T (0.99%), Titan (0.79%) and Tata Steel (0.60%) were the top Sensex gainers. Top Sensex losers were IndusInd Bank (0.91%), Nestle India (0.22%) and M&M (0.21%).

9: 50 am: On December 31, Sensex was down 304 points to 41,253 and Nifty lost 87 points to 12,168. Of 30 Sensex components, 25 ended in red.

9: 45 am : Sensex gained 14.38% (5,185 points) in 2019. Nifty too rose 12.02% (1305 points) last year.

9: 40 am: Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 40 points and 52 points higher in early trade.

9: 30 am: Market breadth was positive with 939 stocks trading higher compared to 445 falling on the BSE.

9: 25 am : On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,265.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 585.07 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

9:20 am: Sensex gained 189.78 points to 41,443.52 250, Nifty rose 48.40 pts to 12,216.85.