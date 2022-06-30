Share Market Live: Sensex rises 180 pts, Nifty above 15,850; RIL, Tata Steel top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today. Benchmark indices snapped their four-day gaining streak amid weak global cues. Sensex fell 150 points to 53,026 and Nifty lost 51 points to 15,799. Market breadth was negative with 1,521 stocks ending higher against 1,781 stocks falling on BSE.

10:54 am: Ratnamani Metals stock zooms 16%, turns ex-date for bonus issue

Shares of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes zoomed over 16 per cent after the stock turned ex-bonus today. The company will issue one bonus share for every two shares held by the existing shareholders. The bonus issue of shares was announced on May 18, 2022. Record date for the bonus issue is July 1.

9:19 am: Sensex rises 180 points to 53,207 and Nifty gains 55 points to 15,855 in early trade.

9:12 am: Expert take

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities

"Markets are expected to start on a weak note and could see intra-day volatility, as today being the monthly expiry day, traders would rollover their derivatives position to July series. We expect banking stocks to trade sluggish amid recession concerns and as the Indian Rupee hit an all-time low of 78.96 against the U.S dollar. Overnight, US Fed Powell said there is no guarantee of soft landing for the US economy, but sees possibility that inflation can come down quickly as demand subsidies. Technically speaking, the downside risk to Nifty is likely only on any close below the 15,351 mark, while the hurdle is seen at its psychological 16,000 mark."

8:34 am: Expert take

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities

"Nifty's major hurdle is seen at 15,927 and then all eyes will be on the 16,157 mark. Volatility is likely to be a hallmark of Thursday's trade as traders will roll out June F&O contracts to July series. Investors will also react to a speech from the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the US GDP first-quarter report to trickle in later today."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower as SGX Nifty fell 15 points to 15,762. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

Benchmark indices snapped their four-day gaining streak amid weak global cues. Sensex fell 150 points to 53,026 and Nifty lost 51 points to 15,799. Market breadth was negative with 1,521 stocks ending higher against 1,781 stocks falling on BSE. 148 shares were unchanged.

HUL, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.46 per cent. NTPC, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and Ultratech Cement were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.42 per cent.