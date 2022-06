Share Market Live: Sensex rises 571 pts, Nifty above 15,550; Airtel, Wipro top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 19 points to 51,841 and Nifty gained 6 points to 15,419. Market ended lower on June 22 amid negative global cues. Sensex fell 709 points to 51,822 and Nifty ended 225 points lower at 15,413. Tata Steel, Wipro, Reliance, and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.24 per cent. TCS, HUL, PowerGrid and Maruti were the Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.31 per cent. All 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in the red.

Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, ITC, Bajaj Auto, SBI and more

10:40 AM: AGR dues: Vodafone Idea okays exercising option of deferment by four years

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea's board of directors has approved the deferment of AGR-related dues by four years with immediate effect in keeping with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) order issued on June 15, as per an exchange filing. The filing further stated that the amount of AGR-related dues stated in the DoT letter is Rs 8,837 crore and is subject to revision on account of disposals of representations, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Special Audit, and any other outcome of litigation. 

10:39 am: Broader market in green zone

Market breadth is positive with 2,196 stocks ending higher against 728 stocks falling on BSE. 109 shares were unchanged.

10:35 am: Market cap rises

The market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 240.05 lakh crore today against Rs 237.19 lakh crore on Wednesday.

10:33 am: Market update

Sensex rises 571 points to 52,393 and Nifty gains 176 points to 15,589

9:29 AM: LATEST UPDATE

Sensex rises 351 points to 52,173 and Nifty gains 110 points to 15,523 in early trade.

9:18 am: Market opens higher

Sensex rises 19 points to 51,841 and Nifty gains 6 points to 15,419.

9:14 am: Expert take

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

"The US markets ended lower on Wednesday as energy shares weighed and investors digested Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on the US central bank's aim to bring down inflation. Asian markets are trading mostly in red on Thursday as investors continued to monitor recession concerns. On the technical front, 15,200 and 15,600 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 32,400 and 33,300 are immediate support and resistance, respectively."

8:34 am: Expert take

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Markets have fallen sharply on below normal volumes, suggesting a lack of adequate buying to offset the selling pressure. Now, Nifty has support at 15293-15350 band while on up moves, it could face resistance from 15,565 and later 15,670."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 41 points to 15,438. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

