Share Market updates: Sensex closes 192 points lower, Nifty falls to 11,598; banking, IT stocks top losers

Benchmark indices ended in the red after after RBI cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent from earlier 6.25 per cent. While Sensex lost 192 points to 38,684, Nifty falls 46 points to 11,598.

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today.

3:30 pm: Sensex loses 192 points to 38,684, Nifty falls 46 points to 11,598.

3:15 pm: Wipro (Rs 1,158 crore), IndiaBulls Housing Finance (Rs 155.69 crore), YES Bank (Rs 88.58 crore) top stocks in terms of turnover.

3:10 pm: Of 19 BSE sectoral indexes, 13 trading in the red.

3: 05 pm: BSE bankex falls 233 points to 33,614, IT index down 252 points to 15,366 level.

3:00 pm: Sensex lost 228 points to 38,737, Nifty was trading 55 points lower at 11,589.

2:45 pm: Nifty is trading down by 74 points and Sensex is down by 255 points.

2:30 pm: Top Gainers (BSE 200): Interglobe Aviation (4.22%), PNB Housing Finance (3.75%), SRF (3.65%) ; Top Losers (BSE 200): Indiabulls Ventures (-3.84%), Guj. State Petronet (-3.05%), Future Retail (-2.95%).

2:15pm: 52-week high stocks for the day: HDFC (1.87%), Pidilite Inds. (-0.15%), SRF (4.17%).

2:05 pm: 23 Sectors are advancing (Top gainer: Nifty Pharma 0.81%) while 20 Sectors are declining (Top loser: BSE IT -1.42%). Market has gained 0.02% while volumes have fallen by 3.38%.

1:54 pm: The government is expected to raise about Rs 480 crore by selling 12.12 per cent stake in Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) with both retail and institutional investors lapping up the shares reserved for them. This is the first CPSE disinvestment in the current fiscal, which begun on April 1.

1:50 pm: The RBI on Thursday lowered the GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.2 per cent from the earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent amid probability of El Nino effects on monsoon rains and uncertain global economic outlook.

In its February monetary policy statement, the central bank had projected the GDP growth for 2019-20 at 7.4 per cent -7.4 per cent in first half of the fiscal (April-September).

1: 45 pm: Mustafa Nadeem, CEO at Epic Research says: "It's a much expected and welcoming decision from the RBI. The street was discounting the same and the industry and sectors were looking forward to it. Amid lower inflation and lower interest rate scenario globally; this move will certainly attract much liquidity for the economy. We are already seeing good numbers on FII fronts while this move will make sure the objective of growth is fulfilled."

1:40 pm: Market breadth is negative with 997 stocks trading higher compared to 1,292 falling on BSE.

Jaikishan Parmar, senior equity research analyst - BFSI at Angel Broking said, "The trigger for the rate cut was a weak growth impulse and restrained inflation. GDP growth is expected to be just about 7% this fiscal and 7.2% next fiscal. With global growth likely to slow by 20 bps this year, lower rates could give the much needed boost. Also, the inflation rate at 2.6% in February was way below the cut off rate of 4%. Even considering the El Nino impact, the buffer of 1.4% was sufficient to cover any upside risks to inflation."

1:10 pm: 1353 Stocks have declined against 994 advanced stocks and market cap of the entire market has fallen by 0.18%.

1:05 pm: 24 Sectors advanced (Top gainer: Nifty Pharma 0.67 %) while 19 Sectors declined (Top loser: BSE Energy -0.93%).

12:57 pm: Nifty 500 top losers are Gayatri Projects, Repco Home Finance, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Ashoka Buildcon, Future Retail.

12:50 pm: Nifty 500 top gainers are Varroc Engineering, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Reliance Home Finance, Swam Energy, Orient Cement.

12:45 pm: Most Nifty indices are trading in green except IT and Nifty Next 50. Most BSE indices trading in green except BSE Capital Goods and IT.

12: 40 pm: Amit Gupta, co-founder and CEO at TradingBells said, "The markets were expecting a rate cut of 25 bps, and hence we do not expect any short term volatility in the domestic stock markets.

A rate cut would help in boosting borrowing and consumption which would help in countering receding inflation and boost the industrial production. GDP growth rate has slowed to 6.6% in the Oct-Dec 2018 period and since inflation is well within RBI's target range, a 25 bps rate reduction should help in improving both these indicators at the same time."

12:35 pm: Market recovering after the RBI Policy outcome; Nifty 3.95 points down at 11,640.15 and Sensex trading 36 points up at 38,913.69 level.

12:20 pm: Nifty is trading down by 30.90 points while Sensex is up by 38.39 points.

12:15 pm: "Banks have marginally cut their lending rates, but more needs to be done," says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

11:55 am: RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC), led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Thursday announced a 25 basis points cut in the short-term lending rate, also known as repo or repurchase rate, in its first bi-monthly rate review of financial year 2019-20. The repo rate now stands at 6 per cent. The MPC kept the policy stance 'neutral.'

11:45 am: Nifty is trading down by 12.55 points and Sensex is down by 54.82 points.

11:30 am : While all Market Cap categories have fallen, Small Caps has dragged the market with Nifty Small 100 change of 0.43%.

11:20 am: Market has fallen 0.14% while volumes have increased by 4.95%.

11: 15 am: Rupee moves lower to 68.66 against Dollar ahead of RBI Policy outcome.

11:10 am: Godrej Properties rose to 3.31% intraday high to Rs.921 as the Mumbai-based real estate developer announced it will develop a large residential project in Bandra, Mumbai. The company has entered into a joint venture with a renowned developer to develop a 4.25 acres sea-facing property in the prime suburban micro-market of Sandra West, Mumbai. The stock is just 2.69% away from 52 week high of Rs 937. It currently trades at Rs. 912, 21 points up.

10:55 am: Gujarat Gas Ltd announced that Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, India PNGRB has issued for Grant of Authorization to Gujarat Gas for laying, building, operating or expanding the on new geographical areas under City or Local Natural Gas Distribution network (CGD network). The stock opened with 2 % gain and rose 6.42% to touch intraday high of Rs. 155 and lists on BSE top gainers.

10:50 am: Lakhsmi Vilas Bank on BSE gainers' list as the company announced closure of trading window for the declaration of financial results for the quarter/year ending March 31, 2019. The stock is trading at day's high of Rs.88.35 at a 5 % jump.

10:40 am: Dish TV tops the gainer's list on BSE as the company announced the closure of trading window for the declaration of financial results for the quarter/year ending March 31, 2019. With a trend reversal, the stock rose 6.91 % to touch an intra-day high of Rs. 41. It is currently trading at the same.

10:32 am: Bombay Dyeing positions in top gainers' list in BSE as the company announced the closure of trading window for the declaration of financial results for the quarter/year ending March 31, 2019. The stock rose 7.19% and touched an intraday high of Rs 146.80. It is currently trading 4.86 % up at Rs. 143.60.

10:20 am: Trend reversal after 3 days of fall in Coffee Day Enterprises' share price after the company announced its plans to invest Rs 26 crore in Coffee Day Consultancy Services. The stock was scored 1.8% hike to intraday high of Rs. 280 and currently trades at Rs. 277.55, 1% up. The company also announced to transfer the business of F&G division to its subsidiary-Coffee Day Econ Private Limited.

10:15 am: Shares of Jet Airways maintain downfall for the 4th consecutive day. After opening at a loss of 2%, the slumped 3.66 % to intra-day low of Rs. 241.90 on BSE. Jet Airways on Wednesday informed employees that salaries for March 2019 would be deferred as the resolution plan was taking longer than expected.

10:10 am: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rise almost 4% to intraday high of Rs. 902.80, as the company said it will deliver 17-19% net profit growth in FY20 & plans to raise a net total of Rs 26,000 cr in 4 quarters of FY20. The total resources raised in Q4FY19 were Rs. 17,300 Crs.

10:00 am: L&T Hydrocarbon, subsidiary of L&T has won contracts across business segments in the range of Rs.1000- 2500 crore. The stock opened at the intraday high of Rs, 1391 on BSE and currently trades at Rs. 1386, 7 points up.

9: 56 am: Market breadth was mildly positive with 836 stocks rising compared to 831 falling on BSE.

9:53 am: BSE bankex trading 8 points higher at 33,856 level.

9:52 am: Consumer durables index is the top gainer on BSE rising 100 points to 23,580.

9:51 am: Information technology index on BSE is the top loser in early trade, falling 109 points to 15,509 level.

9:50 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 1040 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 80 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9:46 am: Bank Nifty was trading 36 points higher at 30,130 level in trade today.

9:41 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,040 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 80 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9:21 am: Bharti Airtel (1.64%), PowerGrid (1.10%)and Tata Motors (1.09%) were the top Sensex gainers.

9:20 am: On Wednesday, Sensex closed 179 points downat 38,877. The Nifty index settled 70 points lower at 11,643.

9:17 am: Top Sensex losers were HCL Tech (1.53%), TataSteel (0.81%) and Infosys (0.61%).

9: 15 am: Sensex rises 58 points to 38,935, Nifty opens flat at 11,643

9: 00 am: The rupee opened lower by 11 paise at 68.53 per dollar on Thursday ahead of RBI monetary policy meeting outcome. It ended at 68.42 on Wednesday.

8: 55 am: Asian shares held near an eight-month peak on Thursday as investors awaited developments on Sino-US trade talks, with both sides appearing closer to signing a deal and improved risk appetite weighing on safe-haven assets like the yen. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan took a breather after five straight days of gains took it to its highest since late August. Chinese shares started firm with the blue-chip index up 0.9 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was a tad softer. Japan's Nikkei nudged 0.2 percent higher to stay near a recent one-month top.