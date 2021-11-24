Share Market Updates: Sensex nears 58,800, Nifty holds 17,500; Paytm zooms 5%

Indian benchmark indices opened flat with positive bias amid mixed global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 63 points or 0.11 per cent higher at 58727.43, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 31.5 points or 0.18 per cent to 17534.80.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by NTPC, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, TCS and SBI.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.

On Tuesday, Indian market snapped four-day losing streak, backed by gains in metals and PSU bank stocks. Sensex ended 198.44 points higher at 58,664.33 and Nifty rose 86.80 points to 17,503.30.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,477 crore on November 23, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,412 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.