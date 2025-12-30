Business Today
Shriram Finance shares soar on CARE Ratings upgrade, check details

Shares of Shriram Finance rose after CARE Ratings upgraded the company’s debt rating to 'CARE AAA; Stable' following MUFG’s announcement to acquire a 20% stake for $4.4 billion.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Dec 30, 2025 11:35 AM IST
Shriram Finance shares soar on CARE Ratings upgrade, check details Shriram Finance  shares gained 2.20% to Rs 977.70 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.83 lakh crore. 
SUMMARY
  • CARE Ratings upgraded Shriram Finance's debentures to 'CARE AAA; Stable'.
  • MUFG plans to acquire a 20% stake in Shriram Finance for $4.4 billion.
  • Shriram Finance expects cost of funds to drop by 100 basis points in 2 years.

Shares of Shriram Finance rose over 2% in Tuesday's session as CARE Ratings upgraded its non-convertible debentures and subordinate debt worth ₹2,500 crore to 'CARE AAA; Stable' from 'CARE AA+; Stable'. The rating agency also reaffirmed the top short term rating of 'CARE A1+' on the company's commercial paper programme aggregating ₹7,500 crore.

The upgrade comes close on the heels of Japan's MUFG announcing a major investment, with a commitment to acquire a 20% stake in Shriram Finance for $4.4 billion, marking MUFG's largest investment in India to date.

Shriram Finance  shares gained 2.20% to Rs 977.70 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.83 lakh crore. 

The management has indicated that the rating upgrade is expected to drive a meaningful decline in the company’s cost of funds, currently calculated at 8.7%. According to company officials, Shriram Finance expects its cost of funds to fall by nearly 100 basis points over the next 1.5 to 2 years.

In the broader market context, Shriram Finance’s rating upgrade and equity infusion from MUFG set it apart from its peers in the non-bank finance sector, offering a strong endorsement of its operational and financial performance. The company’s leadership noted that the improved rating and reduced funding costs are expected to enhance its competitiveness. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 11:35 AM IST
