Siemens Energy India shares slip 5%, down 13% from listing day high; here's why

Shares of Siemens Energy India Ltd slipped 5 per cent in Friday's trade and was down 13 per cent from Thursday's high after its stock market listing, as the demerged entity of Siemens Energy India was set to be excluded from the MSCI Global Standard Index today.

Based on the latest closing price, Nuvama Alternative estimates estimated passive outflow is approximately $210 million, translating to around 7 million shares. The stock is also a part of the Nifty Next 50, where it is expected to witness an outflow of around $50 million (1.5 million shares). This adjustment is likely to occur next week, although the official effective date is yet to be confirmed, Nuvama noted.

On Friday, the scrip fell 4.96 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,602.40 on BSE. With this, the stock is down 13.03 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,992.45 apiece.

Antique Stock Broking noted that Siemens Energy has built a robust infrastructure in India, comprising over ten facilities—including manufacturing units, service centers, and repair hubs.

This infrastructure positions Siemens Energy to capitalize on growing business opportunities across India and South Asia, regions where it holds exclusive operational rights.

“Siemens Energy is well-positioned to benefit from the industrial decarbonization drive and increased transmission and distribution (T&D) investments, with a capital expenditure of Rs 9.2 lakh crore projected by FY32. Backed by its technological edge, comprehensive product range, strong infrastructure, and leadership across business segments, we assign a BUY rating to Siemens Energy India with a target price of ₹3,179. This valuation is based on 65x its estimated FY27 earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 49,” Antique stated.

HDFC Institutional Equities has issued a Buy recommendation on Siemens Energy India, citing strong cash flows, a healthy order book, low competitive intensity, and promising export opportunities. The firm has set a target price of Rs 3,000 per share.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) also assigned a Buy rating, valuing the stock at 60 times its projected earnings for September 2027. This translates to a target price of ₹3,000. The valuation is benchmarked against comparable peers, including Hitachi Energy, which trades at a P/E of 74x, and GE Vernova T&D, trading at 58x, MOFSL noted.

The price targets from both HDFC Institutional Equities and MOFSL imply an upside potential of 10.7% for Siemens Energy India.