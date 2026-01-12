Business Today
Business News
markets
stocks
Skipper issues update on credit rating, check stock reaction 

Skipper stock has climbed 54% in two years and zoomed 239% in three years. 

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 12, 2026 1:52 PM IST
Skipper issues update on credit rating, check stock reaction Skipper share price today

Shares of Skipper Ltd were trading lower in the afternoon session today after the firm said CARE Ratings Limited has assigned CARE A1 rating to short term bank facilities. The rating has been assigned for amount worth Rs 100 crore. 

The stock slipped 1.85% lower at Rs 401.10 against the previous close of Rs 408.65. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4528 crore. 

Advertisement

Total 0.13 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 51.56 lakh.

Skipper stock has climbed 54% in two years and zoomed 239% in three years. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Skipper stands at 36.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. 

Skipper shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

Skipper Limited is one of the leading companies in the power transmission & distribution and the polymer segment. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost-effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 40 plus countries with presence across sub-segments such as Power Transmission & Telecom Towers and Poles , EPC, Monopoles, and Railway Electrification Structures.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 12, 2026 1:52 PM IST
