Solar Industries wins contract from defence ministry, check stock reaction 

Shares of Solar Industries India were trading on a flat note even as the defence firm said its wholly owned subsidiary of has inked a contract for supply of Defence Products with Ministry of Defence. The contract is for value of Rs 158 crore.

The defence stock was trading 0.43% higher at Rs 17,070 today against the previous close of Rs 16,997 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.54 crore. Total 4533 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.72 crore on BSE. The stock had a beta of 0.88 in the last one year, indicating low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Solar Industries India stands at 68.5, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Solar Industries India shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has delivered multibagger returns of 354% and 1708% in two and five years, respectively.

It hit a record high of Rs 17,290 on June 17, 2025.

"M/s Solar Defence & Aerospace Limited (formerly known as Economic Explosives Limited) wholly owned subsidiary of Solar Industries India Limited has signed a contract on 22nd June 2025, for supply of Defence Product with Ministry of Defence, Government of India. The contract is for value of INR 158 Crores to be delivered within a period of 1 (one) Year," said Solar Industries.

Solar Industries is an India-based manufacturer of industrial explosives for the mining and infrastructure sector. The company offers industrial explosives and defence products.