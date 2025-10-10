Sona BLW shares rise 4% on foray into intelligent robotics

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) rose over 4% on Friday, following the announcement of a memorandum of understanding with Germany's NEURA Robotics GmbH to jointly develop advanced automation technologies and industrialise robots and humanoids in India and other markets.

Sona BLW Precision stock gained 4.35% to Rs 448.40 today against the previous close of Rs 429.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 27,274 crore on BSE.

The agreement, signed in Metzingen, Germany, marks Sona Comstar's move to expand beyond the automotive sector and into intelligent automation. The collaboration aims to support the next generation of robotics solutions, including new components and sub-assemblies for manufacturing and service industries.

"With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and perception technologies, the world is entering a new era of intelligent automation," Sona Comstar said in its announcement, adding that the collaboration will accelerate the adoption of robotics across industrial and human-centric applications.

Sona Comstar, headquartered in Gurugram, is a global supplier of automotive systems and components with a presence in the electric vehicle segment. The company operates in India, the US, Serbia, Mexico, and China.

Vivek Vikram Singh, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sona Comstar, commented, "We are excited to partner with NEURA Robotics to drive the next wave of innovation in industrial and humanoid robotics. This collaboration aligns with our vision to expand beyond the automotive domain, into a broader mobility space, supporting the future of intelligent manufacturing and service industries."

NEURA Robotics, founded in 2019, specialises in cognitive robotics—systems capable of seeing, hearing, and learning autonomously—and has developed the "Neuraverse" platform to advance physical AI and human-robot collaboration. David Reger, CEO and Founder of NEURA Robotics, described the alliance as the coming together of one redefining mobility, the other reimagining intelligent robotics. He further stated, "Together, we will set new standards for innovation and scalability in one of the world’s most dynamic markets."