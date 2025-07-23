Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
SpiceJet shares snap 3-day fall, jump 7% today; here's why

SpiceJet shares snap 3-day fall, jump 7% today; here's why

On the operational front, SpiceJet recently received the first two overhauled engines from global MRO provider StandardAero.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 23, 2025 12:57 PM IST
SpiceJet shares snap 3-day fall, jump 7% today; here's whySpiceJet: The stock climbed 7.19 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 40.84.

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd saw a sharp uptick in Wednesday's afternoon trade, snapping their three-session fall. The stock climbed 7.19 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 40.84. Today's sharp rise in budget carrier's share price followed reports that the Supreme Court has upheld the Delhi High Court's relief granted to the airline in connection with KAL Airways and former promoter Kalanithi Maran's Rs 1,300 crore claim.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Exchanges BSE and NSE have sought clarification from the airline regarding the development. "The Exchange has sought clarification from SpiceJet on July 23, 2025, with reference to news quoting ‘Supreme Court upholds Delhi HC's relief to SpiceJet over Kalanithi Maran's Rs 1,300 crore claim against the airline'. The reply is awaited," a BSE filing stated.

A division bench of the Delhi High Court had dismissed Maran's appeal in May this year. "These assertions were already previously rejected by the Arbitral Tribunal and then by the Delhi High Court," the airline had said.

On the operational front, SpiceJet recently received the first two overhauled engines from global MRO provider StandardAero. "These include a CFM LEAP‐1B engine that powers the Boeing 737 MAX, overhauled at StandardAero's Houston, USA facility, and one Q400 engine from its Singapore facility. The airline has also successfully ungrounded another Boeing 737 NG aircraft, which returned to active service last month, reinforcing SpiceJet’s commitment to restoring fleet capacity in a structured and phased manner," it stated.

Advertisement

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-day and 30-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 50-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 52.78. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 98.80 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 135.03. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.41 with a return on equity (RoE) of 137.84.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 33.46 per cent stake in the airline.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today