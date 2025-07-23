SpiceJet shares snap 3-day fall, jump 7% today; here's why

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd saw a sharp uptick in Wednesday's afternoon trade, snapping their three-session fall. The stock climbed 7.19 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 40.84. Today's sharp rise in budget carrier's share price followed reports that the Supreme Court has upheld the Delhi High Court's relief granted to the airline in connection with KAL Airways and former promoter Kalanithi Maran's Rs 1,300 crore claim.

Exchanges BSE and NSE have sought clarification from the airline regarding the development. "The Exchange has sought clarification from SpiceJet on July 23, 2025, with reference to news quoting ‘Supreme Court upholds Delhi HC's relief to SpiceJet over Kalanithi Maran's Rs 1,300 crore claim against the airline'. The reply is awaited," a BSE filing stated.

A division bench of the Delhi High Court had dismissed Maran's appeal in May this year. "These assertions were already previously rejected by the Arbitral Tribunal and then by the Delhi High Court," the airline had said.

On the operational front, SpiceJet recently received the first two overhauled engines from global MRO provider StandardAero. "These include a CFM LEAP‐1B engine that powers the Boeing 737 MAX, overhauled at StandardAero's Houston, USA facility, and one Q400 engine from its Singapore facility. The airline has also successfully ungrounded another Boeing 737 NG aircraft, which returned to active service last month, reinforcing SpiceJet’s commitment to restoring fleet capacity in a structured and phased manner," it stated.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-day and 30-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 50-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 52.78. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 98.80 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 135.03. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.41 with a return on equity (RoE) of 137.84.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 33.46 per cent stake in the airline.