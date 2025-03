SpiceJet Ltd's shares fell 1.5% on Wednesday as Delhi High Court found charges of fraud against low-cost carrier's CMD Ajay Singh "serious in nature".

The case pertained to the transfer of shares of the low-cost airline to certain individuals.

Delhi HC was hearing Singh's bail plea, which has been adjourned to August 8.

At 1455 hours on Wednesday, SpiceJet's scrip on BSE was trading 1.1% lower at Rs 29.75.