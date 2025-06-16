Sterlite Tech shares rise 11% in early deals, here's why

Sterlite Tech Ltd. shares rose over 11% on Monday, reaching Rs 92.95 following the company's announcement of expanded data centre offerings tailored for AI infrastructure. Despite the recent gains, Sterlite's stock still trades below its 52-week high of Rs 155. The latest rally positions the Sterlite Tech stock among the top performers in the market today.

In an exchange filing, Sterlite Tech revealed that its new generation of data centre solutions, spanning from cabling to comprehensive connectivity offerings, is "engineered to meet the exact requirements of hyperscalers, colocation players, enterprises, and telecom service providers to build scalable and sustainable data centre infrastructure." These solutions, which include high-performance fibre and copper cabling, are designed for smart infrastructure, ensuring reliable data, security, and AV connectivity. Sterlite has collaborated with Tech Data India, a subsidiary of TD SYNNEX, to roll out these solutions locally. This partnership is expected to enhance the reach and effectiveness of their offerings, addressing the increasing demand for advanced data centre capabilities in the region.

On June 12 Thursday last week, shares of Sterlite Technologies rose 15% in early trade after the firm said it secured a ₹2,631.14-crore contract from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the BharatNet middle-mile network in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Sterlite Technologies shares rose 15.22% to Rs 88.79 on BSE. This strategic win underlines Sterlite's role in enhancing digital connectivity across India. The global data centre market, as projected by Sterlite, is set to grow to $517 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.5%, indicating substantial growth potential for the company's new offerings.

With these developments, Sterlite is poised to significantly impact the data centre landscape, leveraging its innovative solutions and strategic partnerships.

Sterlite Technologies reported a consolidated net loss of ₹40 crore for the March 2025 quarter, improving from an ₹82 crore loss recorded in the same period last year. Revenue increased by 25% year-on-year, reaching ₹1,052 crore compared to ₹843 crore in Q4FY24. The rise in revenue demonstrates the company's resilience and strategic focus on expanding its market presence.