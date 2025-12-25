Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE open on Christmas today?

Indian equity bourses BSE and NSE will remain closed for trading on Thursday, December 25, on account of the Christmas. Apart from the equity market, the country’s largest non-agricultural commodity exchange, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), and the largest agricultural bourse, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), will also remain closed today. They will resume trading on Friday.

On Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty saw sustained selling pressure. At close, the Sensex settled 116.14 points, or 0.14% lower at 85,524.84, while the Nifty declined 35.05 points or 0.13% to close at 26,142.10.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said domestic equities largely traded in a narrow range during the holiday-shortened week, as muted participation kept volumes thin toward the year-end. He added that the lacklustre momentum was in line with trends seen across major Asian markets.