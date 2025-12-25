Business Today
Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE open on Christmas today?

Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE open on Christmas today?

On Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty saw sustained selling pressure. At close, the Sensex settled 116.14 points, or 0.14% lower at 85,524.84, while the Nifty declined 35.05 points or 0.13% to close at 26,142.10.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Dec 25, 2025 8:30 AM IST
Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE open on Christmas today?The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), and the largest agricultural bourse, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), will also remain closed today.

Indian equity bourses BSE and NSE will remain closed for trading on Thursday, December 25, on account of the Christmas. Apart from the equity market, the country’s largest non-agricultural commodity exchange, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), and the largest agricultural bourse, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), will also remain closed today. They will resume trading on Friday.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said domestic equities largely traded in a narrow range during the holiday-shortened week, as muted participation kept volumes thin toward the year-end. He added that the lacklustre momentum was in line with trends seen across major Asian markets.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 8:30 AM IST
