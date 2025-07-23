Stock Market today: Sensex advances 300 pts, Nifty nears 25,150; Infosys, Paytm in focus

The Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty50, opened higher on Wednesday, in line with Asian markers, buoyed by the US-Japan trade agreement. At home, IT giant Infosys and private lender IndusInd Bank were in the spotlight, ahead of their earnings scheduled for later today.

At 9:27 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 82,389.32, up 202.51 points or 0.25 per cent. The index was up nearly 300 points earlier today. The NSE Nifty50 added 59.85 points, or 0.24 per cent, to trade at 25,120.75. It hit a high of 25,149.85 today.

Tata Motors rose 2.89 per cent and led the Sensex gainers. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (1.66 per cent), Bajaj Finance (1.18 per cent) and Eternal (0.98 per cent), gained up to 1.6 per cent.

The Salil Parekh-led Infosys is in the spotlight today as the IT major is scheduled to release their earnings report on Wednesday. Infosys net profit is expected to increase 3.6 per cent YoY to Rs 6,606 crore from Rs 6,374 crore in the same quarter last year, HSBC said. At 9:34 am, shares of Infosys were trading at Rs 1577.40, up 0.46 per cent.

Paytm's parent company, One97 Communication, reported its first-ever quarterly profit of Rs 122.5 crore in the June 2025 quarter, with a 27.7 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 1,917.5 crore.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said the 11th new record high for 2025 set by S&P 500 yesterday is an indication of the direction and resilience of equity markets globally. Markets are climbing all walls of worries and valuation concerns have been put on the back burner. In the near-term this resilience is likely to continue.

“A significant takeaway from the early Q1 results is the improving prospects of banking and digital stocks. In banking the market will be choosey with focus on the high quality private sector banks, particularly ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. Q1 results of Eternal and Paytm indicate steady growth potential of the digital stocks which have a long runway of growth," said Vijayakumar.

Several companies, including Infosys, Tata Consumer Products, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bajaj Housing Finance, SRF, Persistent Systems, Inox Wind, Coforge, Oracle Financial Services, Syngene International, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Force Motors, Bikaji Foods International, HMT and Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, are in the spotlight today as they are scheduled to report their first-quarter earnings.

The opening comes after a flat closing on Tuesday, where the Sensex settled at 82,186.81, down 13.53 points or 0.02 per cent, and the Nifty50 fell 29.80 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 25,060.90.