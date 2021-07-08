Stock Market Updates: Sensex holds 53k, Nifty above 15,850; Tech Mahindra, M&M top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 18 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 53,072.86, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 index was down 8.80 points at 15,870.85.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by M&M, Titan, Bajaj Auto and NTPC.

On the other hand, HUL and Ultratech Cement were the top draggers.

Sensex closed above 53,000 level for the first time yesterday propelled by gains in metal and capital goods stocks.

The 30-stock index rose 194 points to close at its fresh lifetime high of 53,054.76. Nifty climbed 61.40 points to its record peak of 15,879.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 532.94 crore on July 7, as per provisional data available on the NSE.