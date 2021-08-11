Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 16,300; Zomato gains 5%

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 125 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 54,679.99, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 40 points or 0.25 per cent to 16,320.40.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by NTPC, SBI, Axis Bank, Power Grid and Maruti Suzuki.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra and Nestle India and were among the losers.

On Tuesday, Sensex ended at a record high, tracking gains in index majors HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Infosys amid a largely positive trend in global markets. Sensex closed 151 points higher at 54,554 and Nifty advanced 21 points to 16,280.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they bought shares worth Rs 178.51 crore on August 10 and DIIs bought shares worth Rs 689 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.