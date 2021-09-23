Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 400 points, Nifty around 17,700; Axis Bank, Tata Steel top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid positive global cues. At 09:22 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 462 points or 0.78 per cent higher at 59,389.70, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 133 points or 0.76 per cent to 17,679.95.

Axis Bank and Tata Steel were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by SBI, RIL, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

On the other hand, Titan and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

On September 21, benchmark indices closed lower after a choppy session, tracking losses in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,943 crore on September 21, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,850 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.