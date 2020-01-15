Stocks in news: YES Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Coal India, Tata Metaliks, Cyient and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Tata Metaliks, Cyient, Aditya Birla Money, South Indian Bank, Karnataka Bank among others.

YES Bank: Shares of YES Bank on Wednesday closed 3.24% or 1.25 points higher at Rs 39.80 on BSE. Yesterday, the lender released a media statement quoting,"Recently there have been some unsubstantiated and irresponsible press/ social media speculation about YES BANK. This release is being issued to firmly assure all our customers on YES BANK's liquidity and stability. In this regard, it may be noted that the Bank's overall Capital Adequacy Ratio is comfortably above regulatory requirements and all efforts are being made to financially strengthen the bank even further. Kindly, therefore, pay no heed to the unfounded reports".

Sterlite Tech Q3: Company's Q3 net profit (yoy) stood at Rs 51.6 crore as against Rs 149.71 crore in the same period a year ago. Company's revenue (yoy) in Q3FY19 stood at Rs 1,208 crore compared to Rs 1,345.30 crore during Q3FY19. On a quarterly basis, net profit declined 69% and revenue fell 12%.

L&T Infotech Q3: The IT company posted 0.32% increase in net profit to Rs 376.7 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 375.5 crore registered in the corresponding quarter last year. L&T Infotech's revenue registered a 13.7% year-on-year increase in December quarter to Rs 2,811.1 crore, as opposed to Rs 2,472.9 crore December quarter in the last fiscal.

ICICI Bank: The lender which holds 9.95% stake in IFFCO Kisan Finance Limited (Kisan Finance) has said it plans to raise capital from a new investor. Hence, ICICI Bank entered into an Amended Shareholders Agreement with Kisan Finance and other parties. Post the proposed capital raise by Kisan Finance, ICICI Bank's shareholding in Kisan Finance will reduce from 9.9% to 7.4%.

Indian Oil Corporation: The company has issued 20,000 unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (Series - XV) of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 2,000 crores on private placement basis on 14th January 2020 to meet its Capex requirements.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Lender said Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited, its wholly-owned subsidiary has executed a Share Purchase Agreement, for sale of its entire equity stake of 5.56% in Equifax Credit Information Services Private Limited.

Cox & Kings Financial Service: Company announced that Milind Ramesh Gandhi has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 14 January 2020 due to personal reasons.

HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda: BSE and NSE have sought clarification from Bank of Baroda and HDFC Bank with respect to news article on January 15, 2020, titled "ED charges HDFC Bank & Bank of Baroda of FEMA violation in Amrapali case".

PI Industries: Company informed the exchanges that the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for Information Security by British Standards Institute has been renewed for Udaipur and Gurgaon locations of the company and fresh certifications have been issued for all the plants located at Jambusar and Panoli.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea: Shares of telecom companies Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are likely to be in focus as the Supreme Court will hear the review petition by the telecom majors on payment of AGR dues today.

Q3 Earnings today: Tata Metaliks, Cyient, Aditya Birla Money, South Indian Bank, Karnataka Bank, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Fervent Synergies, Dolat Investments, Bombay Wire Ropes, Asahi Industries, 5paisa Capital, Sanathnagar Enterprises, Roselabs Finance, Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products, Rallis India are among the companies that are scheduled to post their December quarterly earnings today.