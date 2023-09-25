Stocks in news: Delta Corp, SBI, IRCON, JSW Steel, SJVN and more

Domestic equity market closed lower in the previous trading session. Sensex declined 221 points to 66,009 and Nifty fell 68 points to 19674 on Friday. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Delta Corp

Shares of Delta Corp Ltd are in focus today after the gaming and casino firm said on Friday it has received tax notices totalling Rs 16,822 crore from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence. The demand is for the period between July 2017 and March 2022. The company informed the same to the bourses on Friday.

JSW Steel

JSW Steel said it has executed an agreement with NSHL for termination of the joint venture for establishing scrap shredding facilities in India. It has also entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) with NSHL to purchase NSHL's 50% stake held in NSL Green Recycling Ltd. The stock settled 0.48% lower at Rs 774.30 on Friday.

SBI

The country’s largest lender said it has raised Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.49 percent through its fourth infrastructure bond issuance. The issue attracted an overwhelming response from investors with bids of Rs 21,045.10 crore and was subscribed over five times against the base issue size of Rs 4,000 crore.

IRCON International

IRCON International has inked a contract with Sri Lanka Railways. "Ircon has executed the contract agreement with Sri Lanka Railways, Ministry of Transport, Sri Lanka for the work of procurement of Design, Installation Testing, Commissioning and Certifying of Signalling and Telecommunication system from Maho Junction (Including) to Anuradhapura (Excluding) under Indian Line of Credit at a total price of $14.89 million equivalent to approx. Rs 122 crore on September 21, 2023. The work will be completed by Ircon International Limited within 24 months from the date of signing of contract," it stated.

Shree Renuka Sugars

The sugar producing firm has received its board approval for inking binding agreements to buy Anamika Sugar Mills for Rs 235.5 crore, to build up a presence in Uttar Pradesh. It will also put in up to Rs 110 crore in Anamika through equity shares for redemption of 100% of outstanding cumulative redeemable preference shares (CRPS) issued by Anamika in favour of SICPA India. The comoany also received board's approval for raising of funds up to Rs 285 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement.

Lemon Tree Hotels

The hotel chain has opened its latest franchised property - Lemon Tree Hotel, Mcleodganj. This is the third property of the group in Himachal Pradesh.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

The renewable energy firm said its board of directors will hold a meeting on September 27 to consider raising of funds via non-convertible debt instruments or equity shares. The fund raising will be either through preferential issue on a private placement basis, qualified institutions placement, or rights issue.

SJVN

The state-owned hydroelectric power generator has got in-principle nod from the board members for monetisation of partial earnings of the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) through securitisation of its future return on equity.

