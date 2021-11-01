Stocks in news: IRCTC, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and more

Benchmark indices ended lower for the third straight session on Friday amid negative global cues. Sensex plunged 677.77 points or 1.13 per cent to close at 59,306.93.

Nifty fell 185.60 points or 1.04 per cent to 17,671.65. Tech Mahindra was the top Sensex loser, falling 3.53 per cent, followed by NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.

IRCTC: The company will announce its earnings for the quarter ended September 2021.

Bandhan Bank: Private sector lender Bandhan Bank reported a huge loss of Rs 3,008.60 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as the surge in bad loans led to a rise in provisioning. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 920 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income of the bank in July-September 2021-22, however, rose 6 per cent to Rs 2,427 crore, as against Rs 2,289.9 crore in the year-ago period, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC has placed an order of 9,30,000 tonnes of biomass pellets for co-firing in power plants that will help improve air quality, said the power ministry. Besides, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are procuring 13,01,000 tonnes of biomass pellets for co-firing in their power plants, the power ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Reliance Industries: JioPhone Next has been launched months after it was announced in partnership with Google. The smartphone by Reliance has been priced at under Rs. 7,000.

The JioPhone Next has been priced at Rs 6,499 in India without any offers or financing options. However, buyers also have the option to buy the smartphone for just Rs. 1,999 and make the rest of the payment in installments. These EMIs start from as low as Rs. 300 per month. Reliance Jio has confirmed that the JioPhone Next can be purchased from Diwali, i.e., from November 4.

Finolex Industries: The company reported 89.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 233.25 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 122.83 crore for July-September period last financial year, Finolex Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations was higher at Rs 1,082.95 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 585.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki: The auto major on Saturday said it expects the supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage to have an adverse impact on its production in November.

"Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of November'21 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) in Gujarat," the auto major said in an exchange filing.

Kirloskar Industries: The company posted a 79% jump in its consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 134.72 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 on the back of higher revenue.

The windmill power generation firm reported a net profit from continuing operations at Rs 75.13 during the same duration last fiscal year, Kirloskar Industries said in an exchange filing.

IFB Industries: The comapany reported 21 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.59 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 31.14 crore in July-September period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

IDFC First Bank: The bank reported a nearly 50 per cent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 151.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2021. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 101.41 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Sequentially, there was a net loss of Rs 630 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

Tata Motors: The company will announce its earnings for the quarter ended September 2021.

SAIL: The company reported a net profit of Rs 5,794.9 crore versus Rs 660.2 crore, revenue grew 58.5% at Rs 26,828 crore versus Rs 16,925.5 crore, YoY.

Apollo Tyres: The company posted a lower net profit of Rs 173.8 crore versus loss of Rs 246.8 crore , revenue was up 18.2% At Rs 5,077.3 crore versus Rs 4,294.9 crore, YoY.