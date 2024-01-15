Stocks in news: Jio Financial, Adani Enterprises, BHEL, Wipro, Nykaa and more

The domestic equity market closed at record high on Friday. Sensex zoomed 847 points to end the session at 72,568 and Nifty added 247 points to settle at 21,894.

Here’s a look at stocks to watch out for today.

Earnings today

Shares of Jio Financial Services, Angel One, Fedbank Financial Services, Kesoram Industries, Metalyst Forgings, Nelco, PCBL, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Suraj Estate Developers, Brightcom Group, Choice International, Digicontent, Excel Realty N Infra, and Jai Balaji Industries will be in focus ahead of their December quarter earnings on January 15.

Tata Consumer Products

The FMCG company has inked agreements to buy a 100 percent stake in Capital Foods, the owner of Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones, in a phased manner. The enterprise value on a ‘no cash/no debt basis’ for 100 percent of Capital Foods is Rs 5,100 crore. Also, the company said its Board of Directors will meet on January 19 to consider fund raising via debt issues and equity issues through rights issues.

Adani Enterprises

Adani New Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has won a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up an electrolyser manufacturing capacity of 198.5 MW per annum in India under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Scheme (Tranche-I).

Bharat Heavy Electricals

State-owned BHEL said it has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for the EPC package for the 3x800 MW NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project (NTTPP) in Jharsuguda, Odisha, from NLC India. The project is worth Rs 15,000 crore.

Wipro

The IT firm reported a 11.90 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,700 crore compared with Rs 3,065 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit degrowth was in line with analyst estimates.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

Lexdale International, the asset management firm, has offloaded 2,62,37,880 equity shares in the Nykaa parent via open market transactions. The stake was sold at an average price of Rs 188.83 per share, valued at Rs 495.4 crore.

Avenue Supermarts

The D-Mart operator has recorded 17 percent on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 690 crore for the quarter ended December FY24. Revenue from operations during the same period increased by 17.3 percent to Rs 13,572 crore, and EBITDA grew by 16 percent to Rs 1,120 crore, but the margin remained flat at 8.3 percent year-on-year.

Gillette India

Nippon India Mutual Fund has purchased 3.3 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 6,755 per share. The deal amounts to Rs 222.91 crore. Corporate firm Adventz Finance sold 6 lakh shares (1.84 percent of paid-up equity) in the company at an average price of Rs 6,757.60 per share valued at Rs 405.5 crore. Adventz held 3.41 percent of the shares in the company.

Lupin

The pharma major has won an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for propranolol hydrochloride extended-release capsules to market a generic equivalent of Inderal LA extended-release capsules from ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in the US. The capsules are used to treat hypertension and migraines.

HCL Technologies

The technology company logged a 13.5 percent QoQ growth in profit at Rs 4,350 crore for the quarter ended December FY24. Revenue in Q3 rose 6.7 percent sequentially to Rs 28,446 crore and constant currency revenue growth at 6 percent, while EBIT increased by 13.8 percent QoQ to Rs 5,615 crore with a margin expansion of 130 bps at 19.8 percent for the quarter.

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure has incorporated IRB Kota Tollway, the project SPV for tolling, operation, maintenance, and transfer of Kota bypass and cable stay bridge on NH-76 in Rajasthan. It has also opened IRB Gwalior Tollway, the project SPV for tolling, operation, maintenance, and transfer of the Gwalior-Jhansi section of NH-75 in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh (collectively the TOT-13 project).

Just Dial

The local search engine firm saw a 22.3 percent on-year growth in net profit at Rs 92 crore in Q3 while revenue from operations climbed 19.7 percent YoY to Rs 265 crore during the same period. EBITDA margin rose 1,054 bps YoY, led by topline growth and strong cost controls.

Hampton Sky Realty

The company has received all the approvals to start construction of the hospital project under the name of Hampton Narayana Superspeciality Hospital. The company is starting construction in the current week with a projected investment of Rs 200 crore.

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for January 15, 2024: BoI, L&T and Sonata Software

Also read: NTPC shares: Post 64% rally in six months, the stock has further re-rating potential; here’s why