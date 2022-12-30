Stocks in news: Lotus Chocolate, Cipla, Eicher Motors, SBI Cards and more

Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Thursday powered by a rally in the last hour of trade. Sensex rose 223 points to end at 61,133 and Nifty gained 68 points to close at 18,191. Bharti Airtel (1.39%), SBI (1.85%), Tata Steel (1.08%), IndusInd Bank (1.38%), Axis Bank (1.09%), and Sun Pharma (0.90%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Lotus Chocolate Co: Reliance Industries arm Reliance Retail Ventures has inked an agreement to buy 51% stake of promoter and promoter group entities in BSE-listed Lotus Chocolate Co for Rs 74 crore. The company will further make an open offer to the public shareholders to acquire an additional 26% stake in the confectionery maker.

Cipla: The company’s wholly owned UK subsidiary Cipla (EU) Limited has inked definitive agreements to invest 15 million euros in Ethris GmbH. Ethris GmbH is a global leader in delivering ribonucleic acid or RNA therapeutics directly to the respiratory system, including administration by inhalation.

Craftsman Automation: The company has inked a definitive agreement to buy 76% stake in DR Axion India Private Limited for Rs 375 crore. Upon completion of the transaction, DR Axion India will be a subsidiary of the company. The acquisition will help both entities leverage their strengths and build better synergies.

Eicher Motors: The company has inked an agreement to buy 10.35% stake in Spain-based electric mobility company Stark Future for 50 million euros. The investment will help the company enhance R&D capabilities in the electric motorcycles segment. The transaction is expected to be completed by March.

Tata Power: The company has raised Rs 1,000 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. The company said it has allotted 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,000 crore, on private placement basis.

Apex Frozen Foods: Market regulator SEBI levied a Rs 51.14 lakh fine on two promoters of the company and two others for violation of insider trading rules. The regulator imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakh each on the two promoters -- Karuturi Subrahmanya Chowdary and Vallepalli Hanumantha Rao -- and P Durga Prasad and Rs 18.14 lakh on Devalla Satya Madhavi.

KFin Technologies: Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte offloaded 1 million shares of the company at Rs 365.04 apiece in a block deal on the National Stock Exchange.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company has inked an agreement with Punjab & Sind Bank to launch co-branded credit cards. Both the partners have rolled out three card variants.

Naysaa Securities: Shares of the finance company will trade ex-bonus in the ratio of 15:10 today, while the record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility is December 30.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The lender will hold its board meeting to consider raising capital up to an amount aggregating to Rs.250 crore in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months.

Welspun Enterprises: The construction sector company’s board will consider the interim dividend as well as share buyback in a meeting today.

Indo US-Biotech: The company’s board consider the migration of trading of equity shares from BSE SME Platform to the main board of NSE and BSE, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Elin Electronics: Shares for Elin Electronics will list on BSE and NSE today. The IPO of Elin Electronics was subscribed 3.09 times on the last day of subscription on December 22.