Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, IRCTC, Zee Entertainment, Adani Enterprises and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat note amid mixed global cues.

Benchmark indices plunged nearly 2% on Thursday, following an across-the-board selloff, as monthly derivatives expired amid a weak trend in global markets.

Sensex tanked 1,158 points or 1.89% to close at 59,984 and Nifty plummeted 353.70 points or 1.94 per cent to 17,857.25.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd: The operator of IndiGo, India's largest airline in terms of market share, reported a net loss of Rs 1,435.7 crore for July-Sept quarter, showing a steady decline in loss as compared to Rs 3,179 crore in Q1 FY22.

The narrowing of net loss for IndiGo was aided by revival in air traffic as the government removed COVID-19-induced curbs across the country. The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,608.5 crore for the quarter, recording an increase of 104.6 per cent against a 78.3 per cent increase in capacity compared to the same period last year.

Reliance Industries: The company has fixed 10 November as the record date to determine holders of the partly paid-up equity shares for paying the second and final call. Holders of its partly paid shares will have to pay ?628.5 apiece during 15-29 November, after which all the partly paid shares will get converted into regular stock of India's most valuable company.

Infosys: Infosys and global energy firm Bp have agreed to develop and pilot an energy as a service (EaaS) solution, which will help businesses improve energy efficiency of infrastructure, and meet their decarbonization goals.

Adani Enterprises: The company reported a 55.3 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 194.54 crore for the quarter ended September, hit by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 435.73 crore in the year-ago period, Adani Enterprises said in a filing to BSE.

IRCTC: The Railways has asked its online ticketing arm IRCTC to share 50 per cent of its revenue earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website with the national transporter, an arrangement that had been discontinued since the pandemic.

Tata Power: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 506 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 371 crore in Q2FY21, consolidated revenue rose to Rs 9,502 crore from Rs 8,428 crore YoY.

DLF: Real estate major DLF today reported a 77 per cent surge in its new bookings for the July-September quarter backed by renewed demand for residential homes. New bookings for quarter stood at Rs 1,512 crore -- up from Rs 853 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

DLF Camellias -- a super luxury project in the firm's home turf Gurugram, Haryana - clocked a record Rs 1,035 crore in sales, but the firm's consolidated sales faltered. DLF Ltd's consolidated sales fell 3.3 per cent on a low base of Rs 1,610 crore in July-September 2020. Last year, its sales had declined 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 1,716 crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Zee Entertainment: Invesco approached a division bench of the Bombay High Court to challenge a single-judge bench order earlier this week that restrained the US fund manager from calling a special shareholders' meet to remove Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd's managing director Punit Goenka and also reconstitute the board. The appeal will be heard on Friday.

BPCL, Adani Power, Dr Reddy's Labs, UPL, Vedanta, Adani Transmission, Apollo Tyres, Bandhan Bank, SAIL among others, will release their September quarter earnings today.