Stocks in news: RIL, Nazara Technologies, Coffee Day, Infosys and more

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 35 points to 17,546. Sensex has gained 22.82% since the beginning of this year and risen 28.59% in one year. Similarly, Nifty has climbed 24.95% since the beginning of this year and risen 30.44% in one year.

However, the ongoing correction and volatility in Indian equities has turned benchmark indices negative on a monthly basis. While Sensex has lost 3.13% or 1,895 points, Nifty is down 3.31% or 598.80 points in the last one month. Indian market closed higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, backed by gains in banking, auto and IT shares amid positive global cues.

Sensex ended 1,016 points higher at 58,649 and Nifty surged 293 points to 17,469. Bajaj Finance, Maruti,SBI and Bajaj Finserv were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.62%. Kotak Bank and Power Grid were the only losers on Sensex, falling up to 0.85%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Reliance Industries: Reliance BP Mobility, a JV between Reliance Industries and BP Plc, operating under the brand name Jio-BP, has inked an agreement with the Mahindra Group to explore creating electric vehicles and related services, besides identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

HCL Technologies: The company and apoBank, the largest cooperative primary bank in Germany, have signed with Atruvia AG an agreement to buy IT consulting company Gesellschaft für Banksysteme GmbH (gbs). Post-closing, HCL Technologies will own 51 per cent while apoBank will own 49 per cent stake of gbs.

Infosys: Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys Ltd, said it would expand its presence in Ireland by adding 250 jobs locally with the development of a new delivery centre in Waterford. Infosys BPM began its Ireland operations in Dublin in 2014.

Coffee Day Enterprises: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has issued issued a show-cause to the firm under sections 11 and 11B of the Sebi Act, which relates to the scope of potential penalties that the regulator can impose on any listed company if it is found to have made unfair gains. Gland Pharma: The company received a tentative nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Cangrelor for injection.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company will open its public issue of bonds today to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore. Proceeds of the issue will be utilised to fund its business growth. The issue has a base size of Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 800 crore, aggregating to up to Rs 1,000 crore.

RailTel Corp: The firm has received work order from Ircon International for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of tunnel communication system consisting of emergency call & service telephone, CCTV, tunnel radio and PA system in tunnel environment on Dharam - Banihal section of Jammu Kashmir Rail Link Project under Ferozepur division of Northern Railway at a total cost of Rs 210.77 crore. REC: The company cleared the proposal for sale and transfer of Kallam Transmission to the successful bidder, selected through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The drug maker has received US health regulator's nod to market Selexipag tablets, used to treat high blood pressure, in the American market.

United Breweries: The firm has filed an appeal in the appellate tribunal NCLAT against Rs 751.8 crore penalty imposed on the company by the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI). CCI on September 24 this year levied a penalty of Rs 751.8 crore for alleged cartelisation in the sale and supply of beer.

IIFL Finance: Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-backed Fairfax Group has sold IIFL Finance shares worth over Rs 180 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with NSE, the group sold 57,76,899 shares of the finance firm.

Nazara Technologies: Founders of Arrakis Tanitim Organizasyon Pazarlama San.Tic. Ltd. Sti. (Publishme, Turkey) have subscribed to 30.82 percent stake in Publishme Global FZ LLC. Accordingly, Nazara through its wholly owned subsidiary company i.e. Nazara Technologies FZ-LLC, now holds 69.18 per cent stake in Publishme Global FZ-LLC.

Venus Remedies: The government has selected the company for its production-linked incentive scheme (PLI).