Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Future Retail and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note in the first trading session of 2022 as SGX Nifty was down 20 points to 17,417.

Sensex rallied over 450 points led by strong gains in Maruti, SBI and Bajaj Finance on the last trading day of 2021. Sensex gained 459.50 points to end at 58,253 and Nifty rose 150 points to 17,354.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Motors: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors reported a 50 per cent jump in total passenger vehicle sales to 35,299 units in December 2021. The company had sold a total of 23,545 units in the same month a year ago, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

In the third quarter ended December 2021, the company said its total passenger vehicle sales stood at 99,002 units as compared with 68,806 units sold the same period in the previous year, up 44 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported a four per cent fall in the total wholesales to 1,53,149 units in December 2021.



The company had sold 1,60,226 units in December 2020, MSI said in a statement.



In December 2021, the domestic sales slipped 13 per cent to 1,30,869 units last month as against 1,50,288 units in December 2020, it added.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank on Sunday said its total deposits stood at Rs 73,637 crore as of December 31, 2021, 2.58 per cent lower than Rs 75,588 crore at the end of preceding September quarter.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, total deposits were 9.61 per cent higher than Rs 67,184 crore as of December 31, 2020. "The total deposits of the bank as of December 24, 2021 was Rs 73,141 crore," the bank said in an exchange filing.

On December 25, RBL Bank had informed the exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had appointed its chief general manager Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on the board of the bank for a period of two years with effect from December 24, 2021 till December 23, 2023 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries Ltd on Saturday said its board had approved raising up to $5 billion in one or more tranches through issuance of senior unsecured US dollar denominated fixed rate notes.

In an exchange filing, the company said, "...the meeting of the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Limited was held on January 1, 2022, and proposal for issuance of senior unsecured US$ denominated fixed rate notes from time to time, for an aggregate amount up to US$ 5 billion ("Notes"), in one or more tranches, was approved."

Future Retail: Future Retail on Saturday said that it had failed to meet its obligation of paying Rs 3,494.56 crore on or before December 31 to consortium banks and lenders under its one time resolution plan (OTR plan).

"Due to ongoing litigations with Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, the company was not able to complete the planned monetisation of the specified business as contemplated in OTR Plan to discharge the aforesaid obligations to banks/ lenders, on due date," Future Retail, which runs Big Bazaar, Easyday, fbb, among others, said in an exchange filing.

As discussed with the banks/ lenders, the company would co-operate for completing the monetisation of the specified business within the next 30 days as per the directions of the banks to resolve the current situation, it added.