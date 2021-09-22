Stocks in news: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Infosys, Mphasis, Godrej Properties and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty fell 21 points to 17,540 amid mixed global cues.

On September 21, the 30-share Sensex ended 514.34 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 59,005.27 and the NSE Nifty zoomed 165.10 points or 0.95 per cent to 17,562.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The board of directors at Zee Entertainment Enterprises has given its in-principle approval for the merger between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL).

Punit Goenka will be the Managing Director and CEO of the merged entity. The decision on the merger was taken during the board meeting held on September 21. The board has authorised the management of ZEEL to initiate the required due diligence process.

Infosys: IT giant Infosys on Tuesday announced its alliance with digital workflow company ServiceNow to provide enterprise-level service management for manufacturing customers.

In a regulatory filing, Infosys said that through this collaboration, it will leverage its industry cloud blueprints, part of Infosys Cobalt, and deploy ServiceNow Operations Technology Management (OTM) to support manufacturing industries as they digitise their factories, floors, and plant operations.

Mphasis: The company has announced that it has aquired Blink UX, a User Experience research, strategy, and design firm that works with some of the world's leading enterprises to create transformative digital products, brands, and experiences.

KEC International Ltd: The global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,157 crores across its various businesses. In Transmission & Distribution (T&D), the e business has secured orders of Rs 663 crores for projects in the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

Torrent Power Limited: The company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Surya Vidyut Limited (the SPV) from the Sellers.

The SPV operates 156 MW Wind power plants (the Projects), spread across the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for the Projects are with respective State for a period of 25 years, with weighted average PPA tariff of Rs. 4.68/ kWh.

MTAR Technologies Limited: The company has received NADCAP certification for its 100% Export Orient Unit (EOU) in Telangana for a period of 12 months, valid until November 2022.

Nucleus Software: The company said that its board will consider buyback of shares on Friday.

Godrej Properties: Real estate developers Godrej Properties saw sales of Rs 575 crore in a single day. The record sales came during the launch of the second phase of its Godrej Woods project in Noida.Total sales in the project in the past 6 months have reached Rs 1,140 crore. The forest-themed phase is called Evergreen.

The developer said that it sold 340 homes with an area of more than half a million square feet on the first day of the launch. The company called it one of the most successful launches in recent times in the country.