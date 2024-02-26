Stocks to watch out for today: RIL, HDFC Bank, Ashok Leyland, BGR Energy, Skipper and more

The domestic equity market closed on a flat note on Friday. Sensex ended 15 pts points lower at 73,142 and Nifty fell 5 points to close at 22,212. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

RIL

Walt Disney Co. and Reliance Industries have inked a binding pact to merge their media operations in India, Bloomberg reported. As per the pact, the media unit of Reliance and its affiliates are expected to own at least 61 per cent in the merged entity, with Disney holding the rest.

HDFC Bank

The RBI has permitted the private lender to sell its 90% stake in the education loan company HDFC Credila- a move that will boost private lender’s income in the fourth quarter.

Biocon

The biopharmaceutical company has given a corporate guarantee of $20 million in favour of Mizuho Bank in order to get a term loan facility of $20 million extended to the company's step-down subsidiary Biocon Generics Inc by the bank. The corporate guarantee is valid for 5 years.

Foseco India

The foundry consumables and solutions company clocked a 33% year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 16.3 crore in Q3 partly supported by topline and other income. Revenue from operations in Q3 rose 15.7% to Rs 122.3 crore compared to year-ago period.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

The bank, Zurich and Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company have agreed that Zurich will acquire 70% stake in Kotak General Insurance via a combination of primary and secondary acquisitions in a single tranche, for Rs 5,560 crore.

RITES

The company has received a Letter of intent for appointment of Projects Management consultant (PMC) for the infrastructure development of permanent campus of IIT Bhubaneswar in Odisha, from IIT Bhubaneswar.

Aditya Birla Capital

The company has invested Rs 50 crore via rights issue, in Aditya Birla Capital Digital (ABCDL). After the investment, there is no change in the percentage shareholding of Aditya Birla Capital and ABCDL continues to be wholly owned subsidiaries of the company.

Rain Industries

The calcined petroleum coke producer reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1118.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 89.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales fell 24.85% to Rs 4100.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5456.81 crore during the quarter ended December 2022.

Skipper

The power transmission & distribution structures maker won a new order of Rs 737 crore for design, supply and construction of new 765 kV transmission line project from Power Grid Corporation of India.

Olectra Greentech

High networth individual Ujwal Kumar Pagariya has offloaded 5.5 lakh equity shares in the electric bus manufacturer via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 2,096 per share, valued at Rs 115.28 crore.

BGR Energy Systems

Promoter Sasikala Raghupathy has offloaded 24,16,344 equity shares (equivalent to 3.3% of paid-up equity) in the company at an average price of Rs 89.59 per share. In February , the promoter has already sold 31,70,882 equity shares in the company.

Transformers and Rectifiers

Transformers and Rectifiers (India has been awarded orders worth Rs 232 crores from Power Grid Corporation.

GE Power India

The company has won an order from Tata Power, for providing services towards overhaul and other works for turbine generator. The base value of the project is Rs 6.75 crore.

NIBE

The company has executed exclusive manufacturing agreement with Munition India for export of the ammunitions for 10 years.

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland said it has bought 49.9% stake in TVS Trucks through an investment of Rs 25 crore.

Punjab & Sind Bank

The Board of Punjab & Sind Bank will meet on February 28 to consider raising funds up to Rs 2,000 crore.

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for Feb 26: IRCTC, Indiabulls Housing and JSW Energy

Also read: Mukka Proteins IPO to open on February 29; check price band, lot size and other details