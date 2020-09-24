Stocks in news: RIL, HDFC, TCS, Dr Reddy, Sun Pharma, Zydus Wellness, TCS

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL): Company is repotedly to be in the race to acquire Debenhams, a British multinational retailer operating department stores in the United Kingdom with franchise stores in other countries.

Dr Reddy's Labs: Compamy recieved US FDA nod for Hyperparathyroidism drug, Cinacalcet Tablet

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Company's wholly owned subsidiary is voluntarily recalling one lot of RIOMET ER, due to the level of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

NLC India: Company issued commercial papers to State Bank of India.

Zydus Wellness: Company approved raising funds via issue of equity shares, QIP.

ONGC: Company said massive fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Surat. The fire at Hazira Gas Processing Plant is brought under control and there is no casualty or injury to any person, it added later.

Ircon International: Company secured works of total 9 road over bridges (ROBs) valuing more than Rs 4OO crore from the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

HDFC: The company seeks to raise Rs 5,000 crore via private placement of bonds.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Yale University have jointly announced the launch of a new private off-grid networking platform using blockchain, that could help ensure privacy and trust in peer-to-peer digital networks.

Jindal Steel & Power: ICRA removed its Rating Watch with Negative Implications on the bank facilities and NCDs, and assigned a Stable outlook.