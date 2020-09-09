Stocks in news: IRCTC, Wipro, Future Consumer, PowerGrid, CG Power

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Indiabulls Ventures, Eveready Industries.

IRCTC: The government plans to sell about 15-20 per cent stake in the company via offer for sale (OFS) and would like to complete the transaction in a minimum number of tranches.

MCX: The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Tuesday said it has witnessed a record breaking 12 year high in silver delivery.

DIGIAM: CARE Ratings has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the company for bank facilities.

Nalco: State run Nalco is in the process of increasing its wind power generation capacity to 223.90 mw by adding another project in Tamil Nadu at a capital expenditure of Rs 163 crore.

Wipro: Company on Tuesday said it plans to set up a digital innovation hub in Dusseldorf, Germany, which will serve as its flagship centre in Europe.

PowerGrid Corp: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) Cabinet has approved asset monetisation of transmission projects that were won through a bidding process.

Future Consumer: The company reported a loss of Rs 68.37 crore in Q1FY21 against a loss of Rs 175.47 crore QoQ. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 380.5 crore against Rs 947 crore QoQ.

Indian Hume Pipe: Company has received Rs 134.82 crore water supply contract in Odisha.

Route Mobile IPO: The Rs 600 crore IPO will open for subscription on September 9 and will close on September 11.

CG Power: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sent notices to CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd after a forensic audit confirmed that funds were diverted from the company.

Earnings Today: Indiabulls Ventures, Eveready Industries are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings on Wednesday.