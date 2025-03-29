Suzlon Energy shares fresh order book size after cancellation of 2 orders

Suzlon Energy Ltd, in an exchange filing, has given an update on its order book size after the cancellation of a couple of orders. "Last reported order book of the company as on January 28, 2025, stood at 5,523 MW. Post this with certain new order intakes/cancellation/truncation, the company's order book as on date stands at a healthy position of 5,622 MW (including the despatches made during Q4 FY25 which shall be disclosed at the time of declaration of the financial results for quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025)," the renewable energy solutions provider said on Friday.

"In continuation to our announcement dated 17th May 2023 titled, 'Suzlon secures a new order of 99 MW from Vibrant Energy', this is to inform that the customer has decided not to proceed with the project hence the said order stands cancelled. In continuation to our announcement dated August 25, 2023, titled, 'Suzlon wins a 201.6 MW order from O2 Power Pvt Ltd (Teq Green Power XI Pvt Ltd)', said order has been truncated to 100.80 MW, and now would be executed in the name of Solalite Power Pvt Ltd instead of Teq Green Power XI Pvt Ltd," Suzlon added.

"Further, in continuation to our announcement dated December 15, 2023, titled, 'Suzlon secures a 100.8 MW order for the 3 MW series from a leading Global Utility', this is to inform that the customer has decided not to proceed with the project. Hence, the said order stands cancelled," the company also said.

Suzlon mentioned that there won't be any material impact on its order book position.

On the stock-specific front, Suzlon settled 0.75 per cent lower at Rs 56.60. At this price, the scrip has fallen 13.38 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 20-day, 30-day and 50-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 54.93. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 161.71 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 19.86. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.35 with a return on equity (RoE) of 12.36. According to Trendlyne data, Suzlon has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 13.25 per cent stake in the company.