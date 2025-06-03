Suzlon Energy shares: Q4 earnings rally is over, what's next for the multibagger stock?

Shares of Suzlon Energy, which logged a stellar rally post Q4 earnings are trading in the red for the second straight session. Suzlon Energy shares surged 13.57% intraday to Rs 74.30 on May 30 as strong Q4 results boosted sentiment. The earnings were announced after market hours on May 29.

On June 2, the multibagger stock ended lower at Rs 71.22 against the close of Rs 71.46 on May 30.

Weak sentiment around the stock continued in the current session with Suzlon Energy falling 4.52% intra day to Rs 68 on BSE. While giving up the Rs 70 mark, Suzlon Energy's market cap slipped to Rs 93,284 crore. The green energy stock clocked a turnover of Rs 184.20 crore as 267.87 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

Despite, today's corection, Suzlon Energy stock is trading in the overbought zone with its RSI at 75.6. An RSI above 70 signals a stock is trading in the overbought zone.

The multibagger stock rose 521% in two years and gained 719% in three years.

Suzlon Energy stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

JM Financial raised its target price to Rs 81 from Rs 71 earlier after Q4 earnings.

"The management has guided for 60 per cent growth on all parameters including deliveries, revenue, Ebitda in FY26. It expects India to add 6 GW and 7-8 GW of wind energy capacity during FY26 and FY27," said JM Financial while assigning 'buy' rating.

Suzlon Energy Limited, with a manufacturing capacity of 4.5 GW and an order book of 5.5 GW, anticipates a 60% growth in key performance metrics, particularly deliveries. This optimism is bolstered by India's accelerated wind energy momentum, driven by the demand for hybrid renewable projects and reduced reliance on Chinese imports.

In the last quarter of FY25, Suzlon commissioned 95 MW of projects and erected 371 MW of Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) on sites poised for commissioning. Deliveries and installations for FY25 were 1,550 MW and 336 MW, respectively. However, installations were impacted by connectivity and land-related challenges, according to JM Financial.

Despite these challenges, Suzlon remains optimistic. "India's wind energy momentum, which was once perceived as constrained, is now on an accelerated path driven by the demand for hybrid renewable projects, ensuing control on imports from China, and improved visibility on execution," said JM Financial.

ICICI Securities raised its price target on the stock to Rs 76.

The installation of 573MW of wind turbines (2.1 times YoY) was the main driver of Suzlon Energy's impressive success. The company's EBITDA margin increased to 18.3% in Q4, up 200bps YoY, while the margin for FY25 increased 130bps YoY to 17.1%, and it predicted a similar margin for FY26.

"Order inflow in Q4/FY25 was 0.6GW/3.65GW. As a result, the order book swelled to 5.6GW at the end-May 2025. Outlook for the near to medium-term remains strong and Suzlon is poised well to cash-in on the opportunity with its 4.5GW capacity. Given the strong outlook and execution growth in the medium term, we retain 'buy' with a revised target price of Rs 76 (earlier Rs 68)," it said.

Suzlon Energy announced a stellar 364% rise in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). Net profit rose to Rs 1,181 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 254 crore in the same quarter last year. Net profit was boosted by a deferred tax gain of Rs 600 crore. The company also logged a strong rise in revenue from operations. Revenue climbed 73.2% to Rs 3773.5 crore in Q4FY25, up from Rs 2179.2 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period.