Suzlon Energy shares rally 2.4% amid heavy trading volumes; check details

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd jumped more than 2 per cent during the trading session on Monday amid heavy trading volumes following the news flow regarding block deals by the promoter family and trust. However, the volumes remained lower than what were expected based on media reports.

According to the reports, nearly 1 per cent stake or 13.5 crore equity shares of Suzlon Energy were traded in the block deal which happened in the pre-opening session. However, Business Today could not ascertain the details of buyers and sellers at the time of writing this report.

Following the heavy trade volumes, shares of Suzlon Energy surged nearly 2.4 per cent to Rs 68.30 on Monday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than 93,200 crore. The stock had settled at Rs 66.71 apiece on Friday, while the stock has rallied nearly 50 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 46 hit 3-months ago.

According to the media reports, promoter entities of Suzlon Energy, Tanti Family and Trust, were looking to offload 1.4 per cent stake, or 20 crore equity shares in the company via block deal. The floor price for the deal was fixed at Rs 64.75 apiece, valuing the stake sale at Rs 1,300 crore. Motilal Oswal Financial Services is said to be the sole manager for the block deal.

Promoters held 13.25 per cent stake or 180.87 crore equity shares in Suzlon Energy, as of the shareholding pattern of the company on March 31, 2025. However, the company did not release any formal announcement or clarification regarding the block deal. The deal comes with a 180-day lock-in period, restricting further sale until this period ends.

Suzlon Energy reported a manifold rise in consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter. The company earned Rs 1,181 crore, compared to Rs 254 crore in the same quarter last year. This sharp increase was mainly due to higher revenues. Ebitda for the quarter nearly doubled to Rs 677 crore.