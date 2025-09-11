Swiggy, Eternal shares steady as Amazon launches 10-minute delivery in Mumbai

Shares of Swiggy and Eternal Ltd (erstwhile Zomato) maintained their gains in Thursday's trade, even as Amazon rolled out its 10-minute delivery service in Mumbai. The expansion could intensify competition in the quick commerce (QC) segment, where Swiggy’s Instamart and Zomato’s Blinkit are key players.

Amazon Now said its nationwide expansion plans are underway as customer demand continues to grow rapidly. Amazon said it expanded its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, to Mumbai after strong customer response in Bengaluru and Delhi. The service offers thousands of essentials—from groceries and personal care items to electronics and festive supplies, delivered within minutes.

Swiggy Ltd shares were trading 0.11 per cent higher at Rs 424.40. Eternal Ltd was up 0.51 per cent at Rs 325.90.

To support rapid delivery, Amazon India said it has opened over 100 micro-fulfilment centres across the three cities, with plans to add hundreds more by year-end as order volumes grow 25 per cent month-on-month.

Samir Kumar, VP and Country Manager, Amazon India, said the service has exceeded expectations, with daily orders rising 25 per cent month-on-month and Prime members tripling their shopping frequency. “With our expanding fulfilment network, we’re enabling faster, convenient shopping ahead of the festive season—delivering essentials in minutes, groceries and 40,000+ items within hours, and millions more the same or next day,” he added.