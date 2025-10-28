Tata Investment shares have risen 62% from their 52-week low in over nine months. The Tata Group stock has delivered multibagger returns of 260% in three years and gained 870% in five years. However, the Tata Investment stock slipped 20% in two weeks, signalling short term correction on the Tata Group counter.

The zero debt Tata Group stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 514.72 on February 17, 2025. Interestingly, the stock hit a record high of Rs 1,184 on October 3 this year.

The multibagger stock was trading lower in the afternoon session today. The stock fell 1.03% to Rs 828.55. Total 2.04 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.95 crore today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 41,943 crore.

The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with a RSI of 47.2. Tata Investment shares are trading higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day and lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day and 30 day moving averages.

Technical analysts are mostly bullish on the prospects of the Tata Group stock.

Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst, Choice Broking sees nearly 18% upside in the Tata Group stock.

"Tata Investment is currently trading around Rs 837 and continues to maintain a higher high and higher low formation on the weekly chart, reflecting sustained bullish sentiment. The stock recently gave a breakout above its previous high, followed by mild profit booking. It has now retraced to the 50% Fibonacci level, where accumulation is visible. Trading above key EMAs — 20, 50, and 200 — indicates trend continuation. Immediate resistance is placed near Rs 850; a breakout and sustained move above this level could accelerate momentum towards Rs 980. On the downside, support lies near the 20-day EMA at Rs 765. RSI at 59.65 supports trend continuation. Traders may consider buying at Rs 837, with a stop loss at Rs 765 and a target of Rs 980, provided appropriate risk management is followed," said Tailor.

Riyank Arora, technical analyst at Mehta Equities said, "The stock maintains a bullish structure, consolidating after a strong rally. Support lies near Rs 820–Rs 780, while resistance is seen around Rs 900–Rs 920. A sustained breakout above Rs 920 could open the path toward Rs 950–Rs 1200 levels. RSI remains in the positive zone, indicating continued momentum. Price action above short-term moving averages confirms trend strength. Traders can hold with a stop loss at Rs 780, as overall sentiment and volume pattern remain supportive for further upside movement."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Tata Investment has been on an uptrend, but recent weakness around the Rs 837 level signals a potential consolidation or minor pullback. Short-term traders should focus on the Rs 830 level as a key decision point for a breakout or breakdown. Managing risk through stop-loss and keeping an eye on the volume and RSI will be essential for navigating short-term moves. The immediate strategy for short-term players should focus on managing risk and keeping a close eye on the Rs 830.00 level for potential breakouts or reversals. The stock may face some consolidation or minor pullbacks before making another attempt toward the Rs 898.00 resistance level."