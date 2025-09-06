Tata Motors, Vedanta, Adani Power, SAIL among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 opened the week on a firm note but soon lost momentum, closing flat as optimism over GST rationalisation waned and concerns over global trade tensions resurfaced.

Here are a few stocks that would be in focus next week:

Corporate actions: Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), RBL Bank, Titagarh Rail Systems, Birla Corporation, and Force Motors are among dozens of stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Results next week: Housing Development and Infrastructure, Regaal Resources, Belrise Industries, Vikram Solar and R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Adani Power: Shares of the private power producer will be in focus next week after the company announced a significant expansion with Druk Green Power Corp Ltd (DGPC), Bhutan's state-owned generation utility, to develop a 570 MW hydroelectric project.

Vedanta: Vedanta Group has emerged as the highest bidder for debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates, offering Rs 17,000 crore (Rs 12,505 crore in net present value terms) in an open challenge round held on Friday, according to sources cited by CNBC-TV18.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors said it will fully pass on the GST rate cut on passenger vehicles to buyers from September 22, 2025. Ahead of the festive season, prices of its cars and SUVs will drop by Rs 65,000 to Rs 1.55 lakh across segments.

Advertisement

Zydus Lifesciences: The stock is likely to be in focus next week after the company announced the closure of a recent USFDA inspection at its injectable manufacturing plant in Jarod, near Vadodara. The inspection, conducted between August 25 and September 5, 2025, ended with four observations but no data integrity issues.

M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday said it will pass on the benefits of the recent GST revision to customers across its entire ICE SUV lineup.

Max Estates: Max Estates Ltd has announced the acquisition of Base Buildwell Private Limited (BBPL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that owns development rights over a prime 7.25-acre land parcel in Sector 59, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram.

ACME Solar Holdings: Gurugram-based firm on Friday said its board has approved the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares of AK Renewable Infra Pvt Ltd for an enterprise value of Rs 79.25 crore, in an all-cash deal.

Advertisement

Icon Facilitators: The company has secured a order worth Rs 89 lakh from CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, Icon Facilitators told stock exchanges.

DMR Engineering: It has secured a work order for the Kamlang Small Hydro Power Project in Arunachal Pradesh. The contract, valued at Rs 3 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing.