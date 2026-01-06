Tata Power shares: Company issues big update on rooftop solar

Shares of Tata Power are in focus today after Tata Power Solaroof, a division of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), reached a notable milestone by installing 1GWp of rooftop solar capacity within the first nine months of FY26. This expansion extends across both residential and commercial & industrial sectors.

Tata Power stock ended 1.06% lower at Rs 388.85 on Monday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.24 lakh crore.

During this period, Tata Power Solaroof also onboarded 1.7 lakh new customers for rooftop and ground-mounted solar solutions, raising the total customer base above 3 lakh and the cumulative installed capacity to over 4GWp.

Uttar Pradesh led in installations with 30,857 installations totalling 128.13 MWp, followed by Maharashtra with 21,044 installations accounting for 126.33 MWp.

The December quarter witnessed 58,476 new rooftop solar installations, a 242% rise compared to the previous year.

"During this period, Tata Power Solaroof added more than 1.7 lakh installations, registering 345 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 38,494 installations in the corresponding period of FY25, a company statement said.

This extraordinary growth aligns with Tata Power's flagship Ghar Ghar Solar campaign, which aims to drive awareness and encourage widespread adoption of rooftop solar systems in Indian households.

Tata Power Solaroof provides a comprehensive rooftop solar offering, including high-performance modules with a 25-year performance warranty, flexible financing options, insurance coverage, and after-sales service.