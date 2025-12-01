This green energy stock gains 5% on order win from Adani Green Energy, more details

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd rose 5% in early deals today after the firm said it has won an order worth Rs 1,381 crore from Adani Green Energy Limited – currently India’s largest and fastest growing RE developer.

The announcement triggered a positive response in the market as shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy rose 4.89% to Rs 237 on Monday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,556.89 crore.

"This prestigious order is for a Balance of System (BOS) package for three Solar Power Projects at one of the World’s largest RE projects at Khavda Renewable Energy Park, Gujarat. This order involves supply of goods and onsite services with total order valued at approximately Rs 1,381 crore. SWREL is currently executing ~6 GW in the Khavda region with ~5 GW scheduled to be completed in this fiscal. With this project of 1 GW, SWREL continues to maintain a dominant position in the Gujarat region," said Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy.

Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group said, “We are delighted to announce a strategic 5-year partnership framework agreement with Adani Green, and also our largest domestic EPC orderthis fiscal. This partnership between India’s largest RE developer, and one of India’s biggest solar EPC players further strengthens our EPC leadership in the fast growing Indian Solar market. This order is a testament to the trust our clients place in our engineering excellence, execution capabilities, and ability to deliver large GW projects with a fast turnaround. With this order win, SWREL has now achieved more than INR 6,450 crore of order inflows this fiscal, and our pipeline continues to remain robust.”

In comparison to competitors in the renewable energy sector, Sterling and Wilson’s recent international order inflow could bolster its profile in overseas markets. Industry peers in the renewable EPC segment include Tata Power Solar and Adani Solar. The order win, combined with ongoing project executions in South Africa, points to a potential strengthening of Sterling and Wilson’s international business pipeline.