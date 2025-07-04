Tata Power shares react as arm achieves record rooftop installations in Q1

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd stock edged higher in Friday's trade as the company's subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), announced a significant increase in rooftop solar installations for Q1FY26. TPREL, India's leading rooftop solar company, achieved a record 45,589 installations, representing a remarkable 416 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 8,838 installations in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This development highlights Tata Power's dedication to advancing India's clean energy transition.

Following the development, the stock edged 0.33 per cent to Rs 401.05 apiece on BSE. The stock which is up 82 per cent in the past two years against Sensex's 27 per cent rise, has underperformed the BSE barometer in 2025 by 4 percentage points so far.

The installations in Q1 FY26 have propelled TPREL's nationwide total to 204,443 rooftop solar installations, with a cumulative capacity exceeding 3.4 GW. This achievement underscores TPREL's rapid expansion and pivotal role in speeding up India's renewable energy transformation.

TPREL's latest milestone supports India's national goal of reaching 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Tata Power said. Through increased rooftop solar installations, TPREL is actively aiding the government's vision to promote solar adoption under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, it added

TPREL is expanding its presence in solar manufacturing. The company boasts a robust manufacturing capacity of 4.3 GW for solar cells and modules in India, showcasing its significant scale and impact on the nation's clean energy future.

TPREL's extensive network includes 604 channel partners across over 400 cities and 240 authorised service partners in 560 cities, ensuring comprehensive service and support nationwide. This network has contributed to a rapidly growing customer base of over 200,000, with more than 180,000 in the residential segment, Tata Power said.

Beyond installation numbers, TPREL is committed to delivering customised solar solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, reinforcing its role in enhancing India's energy security and sustainability efforts.

TPREL's achievements highlight its position as a trusted solar partner and key enabler of India's decentralised renewable energy transition. The company continues to strengthen its footprint and influence within the solar value chain.

As Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd continues to drive innovation and growth in the solar sector, its efforts remain aligned with the national agenda for energy sustainability and self-reliance.