Tatva Chintan Pharma shares tank over 10% as Q4 profit declines 17% 

Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chemicals Limited declined over 10 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,250 on BSE after the company posted its earnings for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.5 crore for the first quarter ended March 2022, down 15 per cent on a year-on-year basis. It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 98.5 crore for the first quarter as compared with Rs 108.6 crore in the January-March period of last year.

At 14:47 hours, the shares were trading 7 per cent lower at Rs 2,314.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 5,129.77 crore.

Commenting on the year FY22 Mr. Chintan Shah, Managing Director, said, for Tatva Chintan, FY22 has been a special year, as for the first time, we crossed the revenue mark of Rs 4,000 million, we crossed a PBT of more than Rs 1,000 million, our exports revenue crossed the mark of Rs 3,000 million for the first time and in fact, our export revenue of FY22 has exceeded the total revenue of FY21. Last and most memorable was successfully getting listed on the Indian Stock Exchange.

We are pleased to inform you that on “together for sustainability” platform, we have drastically improved our Audit score from 54 per cent to 87 per cent.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chemicals made a strong debut on bourses today, with its share listing 95 per cent higher to the issue price. Share of Tatva Chintan Pharma listed at Rs 2,111 on BSE against IPO issue price of Rs 1,083.

The company is an Integrated Specialty Chemical company, present across the value chain manufacturing Phase Transfer Catalyst, Structure Directing Agents, Electrolyte Salts and Pharma & Agrochemical Intermediates and Specialty Chemicals