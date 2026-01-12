TCS, HCL Tech Q3 results: How Infosys, Wipro ADRs are faring today

American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Infosys and Wipro were trading lower in Monday's pre-market trade following third quarter results of peers Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and HCL Technologies Ltd. Infosys ADRs were trading 0.79 per cent lower at $17.69 in the pre-market. Wipro ADRs stood at $2.85, down 0.70 per cent on NYSE.Earlier in the day, TCS reported consolidated net profit at Rs 13,438 crore for the December quarter, up 8.5 per cent YoY from Rs 12,380 crore in the same quarter last year. This was slightly better than nil-6 per cent rise in profit anticipated by a couple of brokerages.

Advertisement

Revenue for the quarter was up 4.86 per cent YoY at Rs 67,087 crore, largely in line with Street estimates. Total deal wins came in at $9.3 billion, which was in line with Street estimates.

HCL Technologies reported an 11.15 per cent year on year decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter. Profit for the quarter stood at Rs 4,082 crore, compared with Rs 4,594 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 13.32 per cent year on year to Rs 33,872 crore in Q3FY26, up from Rs 29,890 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

(More to come)