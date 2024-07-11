TCS Q1 dividend at Rs 10 per share; dividend payment date, record date, dividend history & more

While announcing its June quarter results, the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) board on Thursday declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY25. The dividend would be paid on August 25 to those TCS shareholders, whose name would appear on the register of members or in the records of depositories as beneficial owners, as on Saturday, July 20.

"We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of ₹ 10 per Equity Share of Re 1 each of the company. The interim dividend shall be paid on Monday, August 5, 2024, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, July 20, 2024, which is the record date, fixed for the purpose," TCS said in a BSE filing.

TCS, which has a policy of returning 80-100 per cent of free cash flow (FCF) to company shareholders, has been a consistent dividend payer. It declared dividend of Rs 73 per share for FY24.

Along with its Q4 results, TCS in April announced a final dividend of Rs 28 for FY24. This was in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 9 per cent share and a special dividend of Rs 18 per share it declared post its third quarter results. TCS declared interim dividends of Rs 9 each in the second and first quarters. Besides, it also came out with Rs 17,000 crore share buyback in FY24.

The total shareholder payout by TCS stood at Rs 46,223 crore in FY24. In FY23, TCS announced a final dividend of Rs 24 per share. In total, it paid Rs 115 per share dividend in the FY23, amounting to Rs 33,306 crore. The dividend yield stood at 3.59 per cent.

TCS paid Rs 7,686 crore in dividend in FY22, Rs 8,510 crore in dividend in FY21 and Rs 25,125 crore in dividend in FY20. On per share basis, it declared Rs 43 dividend in FY22, Rs 38 dividend in FY21 and Rs 72 in FY20.

TCS Q1 results

TCS reported a 8.72 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 12,040 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 11,074 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter ticked 2.24 per cent YoY up at Rs 62,613 crore from Rs 61,237 crore in the same quarter last year. Operating margin for the quarter stood at 24.7 per cent. Net margin came in at 19.2 per cent, the Tata group firm said in an exchange filing.