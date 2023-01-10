scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Stocks
TCS Q3 impact: Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech drop ahead quarterly earnings

Feedback

TCS Q3 impact: Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech drop ahead quarterly earnings

TCS fell 2.34 per cent to a low of Rs 3,242 on BSE; Infosys declined 1.46 per cent to Rs 1,460.10. HCL Tech fell 1.01 per cent to a low of Rs 1,056.80. Wipro dropped 0.6 per cent to Rs 389.35

TCS saw a modest revenue beat, but margin miss in the December quarter, Nomura India said. This brokerage has target of Rs 2,850 on TCS TCS saw a modest revenue beat, but margin miss in the December quarter, Nomura India said. This brokerage has target of Rs 2,850 on TCS

A cautious commentary by the TCS management weighed on IT stocks, which fell ahead of their quarterly earnings later in the week. Infosys and HCL Technologies are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings on January 12 while Wipro is scheduled to report its December quarter numbers on January 13.

Also Read: TCS shares at Rs 2,600 or Rs 4,100? What brokerages said on IT stock post Q3 results

Also Read: Mrs Bectors Food, IDBI Bank, PNB Infratech: Trading strategies for these 3 stocks

Published on: Jan 10, 2023, 9:52 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 10, 2023, 9:45 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS