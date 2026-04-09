TCS Q4 earnings: IT major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Thursday reported a 12.12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 13,784 crore against Rs 12,293 crore in the year-ago period.

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The IT bellwether's revenue from operations rose 9.64 per cent to Rs 70,698 crore in Q4FY26 compared to Rs 64,479 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The board of the firm also declared a final dividend of Rs 31 per equity share, which carries a face value of Re 1 each.

Shares of TCS closed 1.09% or Rs 27.95 higher at Rs 2587.75 on BSE ahead of Q4 earnings announcement today. Market cap of TCS stood at Rs 9.36 lakh crore. Earlier, the stock opened on a flat note at Rs 2559.75 against Wednesday's close of Rs 2559.80. TCS shares have fallen 20% in 2026.