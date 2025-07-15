Tejas Networks shares tumble 10% after Q1 loss; key details

Shares of Tejas Networks Ltd fell 10 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the company reported a weak set of June quarter earnings. In the first quarter of ongoing FY26, the Tata Group company reported a net loss of Rs 194 crore. This was against a profit after tax of Rs 77 crore that the company reported in the year-ago quarter. The company's operating revenue dropped to Rs 202 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,563 crore in Q1FY25 , down 87 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Tejas Networks shares fell Rs 36.45, or 5.21 per cent, to Rs 662.95 on BSE at 09:46 am. The stock hit a low of Rs 629.65 earlier in the session, marking a 10 per cent decline from its previous close of Rs 699.40.

At today's low of Rs 629.65, Tejas Networks is 57 per cent off its 52-week high of Rs 1,467.60 on BSE. The stock has underperformed the broader market, falling 19 per cent over the last three months.

Recently, Sembian Venkatesan, Chief Supply Chain Officer and Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the company, resigned from the services on July 4. The reason for the resignation was personal, Tejas Networks informed stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, Tejas Networks informed stock exchanges that TCS has announced the receipt of an Advance Purchase Order (APO) for an additional 18,685 sites as part of BSNL’s 4G expansion for Tejas Networks, with the expected value of the upcoming purchase order estimated at approximately Rs 1,526 crore.

Additionally, the company has formed a strategic partnership with Rakuten Symphony to collaboratively develop integrated 5G Open RAN solutions aimed at driving global expansion. In a separate initiative, Tejas has partnered with Intel to incorporate its SL-3000 D2M chipsets in Intel-powered laptops, while Lava and HMD India have also announced plans to launch D2M-enabled mobile phones utilising Tejas’s SL-3000 chipsets, the company statement said.