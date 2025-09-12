Texmaco Rail, IGL, Glenmark among stocks to turn ex-dividend on Monday, September 15

The Phoenix Mills Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and Power Mech Projects Ltd are stocks that would turn ex-dividend on Monday, September 15.

The Phoenix Mills board, at its meeting held on April 30, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming 120th AGM. The company has set September 15 as the record date. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days of AGM approval, it informed the stock exchanges.

The Indraprastha Gas board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the AGM. Monday is the record date for the same, the company told stock exchanges.

The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of a face value of Re 1 each for approval of members at the 47th AGM. September 15 is the record date for the same.

The Texmaco Rail board had recommended a dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share of a face value of Re 1 each for approval by members at the AGM. September 15 is the record date for the same.

Power Mech Projects Ltd (Rs 1.25 per share), DOMS Industries Ltd (Rs 3.15 per share), Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (Rs 2.50 per share), Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd (Rs 1.75 per share), Empire Industries Ltd (Rs 25.00 per share), The Phoenix Mills Ltd (Rs 2.50 per share), Polyplex Corporation Ltd (Rs 4.50 per share), Narmada Gelatines Ltd (Rs 10.00 per share), Storage Technologies and Automation Ltd (Rs 0.30 per share) and Superhouse Ltd (Rs 0.80 per share) are among stocks that would turn ex-dividend on September 15, Monday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, benchmark indices closed in the green, with the Sensex advancing 355.97 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 81,904.70. The Nifty50 notched its eighth consecutive session of gains, rising 108.50 points, or 0.43 per cent, to finish at 25,114.