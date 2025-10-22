Business Today
The ₹15-to-₹9,292 miracle? BSE steps in as RRP has everyone scratching their heads

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2025 8:24 AM IST
The ₹15-to-₹9,292 miracle? BSE steps in as RRP has everyone scratching their headsWith regulatory scrutiny intensifying, the meteoric rise of RRP Semiconductor may soon face a harsh reality check.

RRP Semiconductor has stunned Indian markets with a staggering 61,848% surge in its share price over just 18 months — but now, stock exchange BSE is stepping in with a red flag for investors.

From ₹15 in April 2024 to ₹9,292.20 in October 2025, RRP Semiconductor’s stock has delivered a jaw-dropping rally that has turned heads and emptied calculators. That’s a return of 61,848%, transforming an obscure semiconductor company into a ₹12,659.69 crore market-cap giant in under two years.

But the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) isn’t impressed. On Tuesday, it issued an investor alert, warning that the meteoric rise in RRP’s stock price doesn’t match the company’s financial fundamentals. “Investors should exercise extreme caution before dealing in this stock,” BSE said in a public notice.

To curb speculative activity, the exchange has placed RRP Semiconductor under the Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) framework — a mechanism designed to monitor stocks with sharp price or volume movements that lack corresponding financial support.

Under ESM, the stock will now trade in Trade-for-Trade settlement, where intraday trading is disallowed. Additionally, a 2% daily price band has been imposed, a 100% margin requirement introduced, and trading will occur through a Periodic Call Auction system on all trading days.

Over the past year, the stock has delivered 13,054% returns. In just six months, it has gained 1,135%, and in three months alone, 248%. The year-to-date surge stands at 4,909%. The 52-week high is ₹9,292.20, while the low was ₹70.64 — illustrating the scale of its climb.

In response to swirling rumors, the company issued a clarification.

With regulatory scrutiny intensifying, the meteoric rise of RRP Semiconductor may soon face a harsh reality check.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 22, 2025 8:24 AM IST
