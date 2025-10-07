These 4 stocks from BSE 100 index surged over 25% in 3 months; do you own any?

The Indian stock market may have wobbled in recent months, grappling with stretched valuations, muted foreign inflows, and lingering trade-war jitters. Yet, four BSE 100 stocks have defied the gloom, each rallying over 25 per cent in the last three months.

Adani Power Ltd has surged about 27 per cent over the past three months, rising from Rs 119.34 to Rs 152 on the BSE. On Tuesday, the stock closed slightly lower at Rs 151.45. Part of the Adani Group, the company generates power through coal-based thermal plants and solar energy, supplying it under long-term and short-term PPAs, on a merchant basis, while also engaging in trading and investment activities. The company’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 2.92 lakh crore.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd recorded a nearly 30 per cent jump in the same period, moving from Rs 4,306.75 to Rs 5,581.05 on the BSE. The stock closed 0.34 per cent higher at Rs 5,600 on Tuesday. Founded in 1984, Hero MotoCorp manufactures and sells motorised two-wheelers, spare parts, and related services, with a global reach. The company’s market cap is Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

Eternal Ltd rose approximately 29 per cent in three months, from Rs 258.65 to Rs 335.05, closing Tuesday at Rs 337.85, up 0.84 per cent. The company operates Zomato’s technology platform, connecting customers, restaurant partners, and delivery partners while offering services including restaurant discovery, food ordering, table bookings, and payments. Eternal’s market cap is Rs 3.26 lakh crore.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained about 27 per cent in the same window, climbing from Rs 12,520.95 to Rs 16,004.35 on the BSE. On Tuesday, the stock ended 0.50 per cent higher at Rs 16,084.50 and had touched a 52-week high of Rs 16,438.20 last month. The company, a leading automobile manufacturer, has a market cap of Rs 5.05 lakh crore.