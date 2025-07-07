This defence stock gains 4% in afternoon trade, here's why  

Shares of defence firm DCX Systems rose over 4% in the afetrnoon session on Monday after the firm said it has received an Industrial license for the manufacturing, assembly and testing of Radar Systems and EW Systems.

The licence will also enbale the firm integration and manufacture of Avionics & Defence Electronic Equipment.

Shares of DCX Systems climbed 4.56% to Rs 297.70 on BSE on Monday. Market cap of DCX Systems stood at Rs 3257 crore on BSE.

"We wish to inform that the Industrial Licensing Section, Office of the Development Commissioner, Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ), EOU’s & SEZ’s in Karnataka, under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, has granted an Industrial license to DCX SYSTEMS LTD," said the firm.

The licence is valid for 15 years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of DCX Systems stands at 45.6, signaling it's trading in the neither in overbought nor in the oversold territory. DCX Systems shares are trading lower than the 30 day, 150 day, 200 day, 200 day but higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day and 100 day simple moving averages.

On June 25, the firm said it received an order from one of the leading multinational companies. The value of the order is Rs 4.36 crore.

On June 17, the defence firm won orders worth Rs 28.59 crore for the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies from Israeli firms.

DCX Systems revealed order details as given below:

ELTA Systems Ltd, Israel Rs 7.89 Crore

Elbit Systems Ltd, Israel Rs 10.83 Crore

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Israel Rs 5.04 Crore

Domestic Customers Rs 4.83 Crore

DCX Systems is one of the leading for Electronic Systems and cable harnesses for both International and Domestic reputed customers.