This multibagger smallcap fertiliser stock hits record high, zooms 111% in a year; what's next?

A smallcap fertiliser stock has caught investor attention by hitting a fresh all-time high, showcasing stellar growth in calendar year 2025 so far. The smallcap stock in focus is Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, which surged 12.82 per cent intraday to touch a record high of Rs 193.15, before closing 7.74 per cent higher at Rs 184.45 on Monday. At this level, the scrip has delivered an impressive 111.19 per cent returns over the past year.

While one analyst recommended accumulating the stock on dips, another suggested booking profits, noting that the counter remains bullish but appears overbought on technical charts.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "Paradeep Phosphates Ltd has witnessed a decisive breakout, signalling a continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The breakout has been accompanied by exceptional volume, marking the highest single-day volume in 2025. The stock remains well-positioned above its key moving averages and momentum indicators are aligned positively. Traders may consider accumulating on minor dips toward Rs 185–186, with a stop loss placed at Rs 175. On the upside, immediate targets are seen at Rs 195 and Rs 200 in the near term."

According to Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran, "Paradeep Phosphates stock price is bullish but overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 195. Investors should be booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 182 could lead to a downward target of Rs 168 in the near term."

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 72.81. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.21 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 4. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 6.78 with a return on equity (RoE) of 14.70. According to Trendlyne data, Paradeep Phosphates has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 56.05 per cent stake in the company.